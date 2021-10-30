2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benalmadena Costa with pool garage - € 165,000

Well presented and recently reformed 2 bed ground floor apartment with panoramic sea views, you have private terrace with views and a communal terrace to the entrance ,large living/ dining room with an american style kitchen and large family showeroom, communal easy access parking with large communal pool area with landscaped gardens . Ground Floor Apartment, Benalmadena Costa, Costa del Sol. 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Built 70 m², Terrace 6 m². Setting : Close To Shops, Close To Sea, Close To Schools, Urbanisation. Orientation : South. Condition : Good. Pool : Communal. Climate Control : Air… See full property details