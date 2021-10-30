THE spectacular Cirque du Soleil is returning to Spain in 2022 after a COVID-enforced break of a year-and-a-half.

It’s new show called Luzia can be enjoyed in Barcelona (Districte Cultural de L’Hospitalet) from March 17, Alicante from July 14 and Madrid (Escenario Puerta del Ángel) from November 5.

The last day the famous circus was in Spain was on March 8, 2020 when it put on a show in Sevilla.

Cirque Du Soleil performs “Das Land der Fantasie” on the stage in Hangzhou city, east China’s Zhejiang province, 3 June 2020. (Photo by Ni Yanqiang) Cordon Press

“It has been nearly two years since then, a long time in which all the artists and workers who are part of Cirque du Soleil have been waiting impatiently to be able to meet the public again,” a spokesman for the Canadian company said.

“This is the moment we have all been waiting for,” said Daniel Lamarre, president and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

In the past, the circus has presented 14 different shows in 19 Spanish cities.

In more than two decades, 9 million spectators – in Spain alone – have attended its shows, with more than 3,500 performances.

Cirque Du Soleil performs “Das Land der Fantasie” on the stage in Hangzhou city, east China’s Zhejiang province, 3 June 2020. (Photo by Ni Yanqiang) Cordon Press

‘Luzia’ is a production created and directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, which transports the viewer to the heart of an imaginary Mexico.

“With impressive acrobatics and great visual surprises, the show invites the audience members to immerse themselves in a dreamlike journey”, explained the company.

READ MORE