ABANDONED houses are inherently creepy. But this old Malaga mansion is scarier than most.

Long considered the most haunted house in Spain, Cortijo Jurado was once home to the influential Heredia family in the 19th century.

Visitors to the eerie property have long reported hearing girls’ voices, seeing strange lights and noticing unexplained sounds.

Somewhat of a Mecca for paranormal activity hunters, believers in folk law allege the voices belong to victims of the Heredia family’s brutality.

According to urban legend, the aristocrats would kidnap girls between the ages of 18 and 21 and use them to perform satanic rituals.

Cortijo Jurado was listed on Idealista in 2019 for over €12 million, a sharp reduction from the €16 million price tag it was first listed with in 2015.

Many say the Heredia family swerved justice for their crime because of their power and influence.

But while the allegations haunt both their family name and the house itself, its clear it would take a brave developer to take on this paranormal project.

