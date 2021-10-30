A PANADERO from the Sevillian town of Lebrija has scooped the top prize in World Baker Awards 2021.

Domi Vélez holding a butterfly pea flower loaf – Mano Salbas

Domi Vélez won the best baker crown in an event organised by the International Bakery and Confectionery Union and held this week in the German city of Munich.

The 43-year-old baker, beat three other finalists Peng Fudon (China), Sigurdur Mar Gudjosson (Iceland) and Han Chih Lu (Taiwan) to win the top award becoming the second Spaniard ever to do so. Catalan baker Jordi Morera walked away with the prize in 2017.

Se llama Domi Vélez, tiene 43 años y su horno está en Lebrija, Sevilla. Hoy la Unión Internacional de Panadería y Pastelería le ha premiado por la calidad de su producto, que mezcla tradición e innovación



? https://t.co/dc7py4qJlw pic.twitter.com/CbUGFs8V5y — Telediarios de TVE (@telediario_tve) October 26, 2021

Velez creates his artisan loaves at El Horno de Vélez which opens at 5.30am each and every morning in the city of Lebrija outside Seville in Andalucia.

Vélez, whose family has been baking bread for five generations, develops his recipes using family traditions teamed up with modern food science with which he creates 75 different types of bread.

Velez’s favourite loaf is the telera de Lebrija, a cultured sourdough made using 24-hour fermentation.

Visit the bakery website HERE or pop by if you are ever in the area and taste the delicious bread yourself.

