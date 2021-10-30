HAEMORRHOIDS (piles) are, in many cases, ignored as a health problem, but can enormously affect the life of those who suffer with them.

Finding a solution may seem like a painful and complicated process, but it does not need to be that way.

Fernando Parilla, one of many people that faced haemorrhoids, shares his experience.

“I have had haemorrhoids since I was 30 years old, and this affects your private life as you can have very strong pain, and bleeding.”

Adding: “I didn’t want to have surgery because of the negative experiences I’d heard about”

After years of suffering, Parilla found the solution, explaining: “I heard about treatment without an operation, and in that moment I called to get an appointment with IMADSPAIN.

From that moment, Parrilla could see the end of suffering from haemorrhoids, and avoiding surgery.

He revealed: “In the first consultation and evaluation, they informed me about the treatment and the medication used, which I liked because I only use natural products.”

Continuing: “After only the first treatment, I felt a big relief and it got better until finally the problem got resolved.”

After saying goodbye to haemorrhoids forever, Parilla had no doubts, proclaiming: “I recommend this treatment because it is natural, each session lasts a few minutes, it doesn’t hurt and you notice relief from the first moment – it works well.”

He also praised IMADSPAIN staff: “They are exquisite, very friendly and answer any questions you may have”.

His experience persuaded his wife to treat her varicose veins and now her life has changed too, explaining, “She felt the improvement from the beginning and her varicose veins disappeared.”

Concluding: “She used to wear trousers every day, but now she can wear skirts and feel younger and more confident.

After the joint success, Mr & Mrs Parrilla continue to recommend the treatments to other family and friends.

IMADSPAIN have offices in Valencia, Alicante and Madrid areas – call them on 629 62 62 25