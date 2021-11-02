Spain has been named the top retirement destination for UK residents, according to Google search data.

Although Spain is number one for Brits, Spain has been ranked as the seventh most popular country to retire to in the world in a recent study conducted by money.co.uk, which analysed retiree google searches from 142 countries to determine the most popular destinations to retire to around the world.

Known for its large expat community, relaxed lifestyle, vibrant culture, sunny skies and rich gastronomy, it’s no secret as to why Spain is listed as a top retirement destination for residents in the UK and eight other countries including Argentina, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.

Money.co.uk infographic

Although it has become harder to move to European destinations post-Brexit, Brits can still retire in Spain if they meet requirements that include proof of income above a certain level and having private health insurance.

Contrastingly the UK did not rank as a top destination for any countries worldwide, which could perhaps be due to the difficulty to retire there.

While in Spain the Caribbean island of Granada is the most popular retirement location, known for its tropical climate and beautiful scenery. Followed by Argentina, India, USA and Costa Rica.

Across the border, France has been recognised as the most popular destination after ranking number one for 20 countries. It was especially popular in Africa where it ranked top for 10 countries.

