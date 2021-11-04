A NEW compensation scheme could see millions of drivers claim back between €2,000 and €9,000 after illegal price-fixing was detected at hundreds of car dealerships across Spain.

A network of dealerships across Spain colluded with car manufacturers to overcharge some 10 million drivers who bought off the forecourt between 2006 and 2013.

Spain’s National Markets and Competition Commission detected the fraudulent activity and fined those car brands involved an eye-watering €171million.

The penalty had recently been ratified by Spain’s Litigation Chamber in Madrid paving the way for potentially millions of buyers making compensation claims on their purchases.

A platform has been set up to process the individual claims, which must be backed up with documentation of proof of purchase.

An online form can be filled for verification of eligibility by the ‘Group of People Affected by the Car Cartel’ (AACC) but the organisation has been so overwhelmed with applicants since launching last week, that the phone number on the website is constantly engaged and emails go unanswered.

The full list of distributors and models affected are as follows:

AUTOMÓVILES CITROËN ESPAÑA, S.A.

B&M AUTOMÓVILES ESPAÑA, S.A, distributors of MITSUBISHI in Spain.

BMW IBÉRICA, S.A.U.

CHEVROLET ESPAÑA.

CHRYSLER ESPAÑA, S.L. which distributes CHRYSLER, JEEP and DODGE models in Spain

FIAT GROUP AUTOMOBILES SPAIN, S.A. distributors of FIAT, ALFA ROMEO and LANCIA and since July 2010 CHRYSLER, JEEP and DODGE models in Spain.

FORD ESPAÑA, S.L.

GENERAL MOTORS ESPAÑA, S.L.U. distributors of the OPEL brand in Spain.

HONDA MOTOR EUROPE LIMITED, SUCURSAL EN ESPAÑA, S.L.

HYUNDAI MOTOR ESPAÑA, S.L.U.

KIA MOTORS IBERIA, S.L.

MERCEDES BENZ ESPAÑA, S.A.

NISSAN IBERIA, S.A.

PEUGEOT ESPAÑA, S.A.

PORSCHE IBÉRICA.

RENAULT ESPAÑA COMERCIAL, S.A.

SEAT, S.A.

TOYOTA ESPAÑA, S.L. distributors of LEXUS and TOYOTA in Spain.

VOLKSWAGEN AUDI ESPAÑA, S.A., distributors of AUDI, SKODA and VW models in Spain.

VOLVO CAR ESPAÑA, S.A.

For more information visit the AACC website HERE

