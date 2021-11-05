Villa

Javea / Xàbia, Alicante

  4 beds

  4 baths

€ 725,000

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Javea / Xabia with pool - € 725,000

This villa was fully reformed to a very high standard less than 10 years ago and offers spacious accomodation, a high level of comfort and of course some of the best views possible looking down on the beautiful city of Denia. The upper level is set up perfectly with a classic modern galley kitchen leading down a couple of steps to the lounge and dining areas. From here, it is a step onto the upper balcony area which wraps around the house and giving 180 degree views of the Mediterranean. Here it is a real pleasure to sit out and relax or dine overlooking the swimming pool terrace below. Also… See full property details

