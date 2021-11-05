THE polar air mass which settled over the Peninsula mid week, causing a progressive and sharp thermal decline across most of Spain, will hit Malaga province tomorrow, Saturday.

The entry of a polar air mass has caused temperatures to drop by up to 10ºC in some parts of the peninsula, several degrees colder than normal for this time of the year.

Spain’s state weather agency, AEMET, forecasts that maximum temperatures this Saturday will drop to 18ºC in Malaga capital, while in inland areas such as Antequera and Ronda the drop will be more pronounced, to 16ºC and 14ºC respectively.

The minimum, meanwhile, will be exceptionally cold, between 2ºC expected in Antequera and 4ºC in Ronda, with Malaga city expected to drop to lows of 10ºC—well below normal for this time of year, especially on the Costa del Sol, which usually sees highs of 20ºC and lows of 11ºC.

Tiempo previsto en Andalucía, Ceuta y Melilla desde 05-11-2021 hasta 11-11-2021. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/3zCHJmsBfk pic.twitter.com/WmISpVmi10 — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) November 5, 2021

According to Ruben del Campo, spokesperson for AEMET “A very cold air mass will cause a progressive and sharp thermal decline. It will, therefore, be a colder first week of November than usual throughout the country, with night frosts and temperatures between five and 10 degrees lower than normal in large areas of our territory, especially in the interior of the peninsula”.

Fortunately, the wintry weather will only remain in the province for Saturday, as on Sunday the maximum temperatures will rise again to 21ºC.

From Monday onwards, the thermometers will continue to rise to 23ºC and the situation will tend to normalise, reaching values more typical of the first fortnight of November.

No significant rainfall is expected for the coming week.

