THE COVID incidence rate in Spain has risen slightly over the past week and is now at 51.61 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

According to a report from the Ministry of Health in Spain today, Thursday, November 4, the country has returned to the ‘medium-risk’ category after weeks of maintaining a level of 49 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The Ministry of Health has also reported that 3,291 people have been infected by COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. This is an increase compared to Wednesday, November 3, when 2,287 infections were reported. In total, more than five million people in Spain have tested positive since the start of the pandemic.

Sadly, 15 deaths from COVID have also been reported today, bringing the total number of deaths from the disease since the beginning of the crisis in Spain to 87,477. The figure is less than half than on Wednesday, November 3, when 39 people reportedly died from the coronavirus.

Carolina Darias, said today in a press conference after meeting with the Interterritorial Health Council that Spain is at a “tremendously optimal level to be close to group immunity.” The Health Minister commented on the slight increases in the incidence over the last week but clarified that at 7%, the rate of rise is “minimal”.

“We maintain a stable situation in all indicators, differentiated from the rest of the European environment “, she said after participating in a video conference call with regional health advisers.

