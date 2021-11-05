RYANAIR has announced that it will operate more flights to Spanish destinations from East Midlands airport next year.

The Irish no-frills carrier, headed by controversial CEO, Michael O’Leary, will offer 130 weekly flights, featuring British holidaymakers favourite summer destinations such as Alicante, Barcelona, Lanzarote, Malaga, Majorca, Rhodes and Tenerife. Spain is one of the UK’s top tourism destinations, and British people are regular visitors to the country. Tourist numbers in Spain have gradually started to recover since the pandemic. British tourists are expected to be the largest group of international visitors in 2022.

A statement on Ryanair’s corporate website from Commercial Director Jason McGuinness read:

“As Europe’s No.1 airline, we are pleased to extend our partnership with East Midlands Airport and announce our Summer 2022 schedule, connecting UK families to a host of European hotspots for their much-deserved Summer 2022 holiday.

Ryanair remains committed to re-building Europe’s aviation and tourism industries by restoring connectivity and growing our network of passengers to over 225 million per annum by 2026. We are delighted to have extended our long-term partnership with East Midlands, Manchester and Stansted airports who will now all benefit from Ryanair’s delivery of 210 Boeing “gamechanger” aircraft.

We are launching a seat sale to celebrate the Summer 2022 schedule from East Midlands Airport, with fares available from just £19.99 for travel until the end of October 2022 which must be booked on the Ryanair website by midnight Saturday, 6th November 2021. Our customers can now book a Summer getaway to the likes of Alicante, Chania, Lanzarote, Malaga, Mallorca, Rome, Tenerife and many more on amazing low fares.

While Ryanair welcomes the UK Govt’s decision to reduce domestic APD from Summer 2023, it is neither sufficient nor timely enough to kickstart the UK’s tourism recovery, particularly for Summer 2022. Unfortunately, this delay will only damage the airline industry’s ability to rapidly rebuild connectivity, jobs and tourism.

Ryanair calls on the UK Govt to immediately abolish APD for all travel, which would give both tourism and domestic UK connectivity a much-needed boost for this Winter and next Summer.”

