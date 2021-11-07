ARTISTS and a local council have worked together to produce a stunning piece of art to refurbish the wall of a sports field in Orihuela.

COLOURFUL: The new mural at bol Municipal in Los Arcos

The mural, by José Manuel Rodríguez and Sergio García, takes pride of place at Campo de Fútbol Municipal in Los Arcos, to the east of the city centre.

The wall had previously been covered in unsightly graffiti, and now shows interpretations of multiple sports and various emblems of Orihuela.

Local Councillor for Sport, Víctor Bernabéu, unveiled the mural on Thursday, November 4, with a second piece of art planned for the coming months.

Additionally, modernization of the locker area and the entrance arch will take place.

Bernabéu said that, “This mural is a window that summarizes all the charms of Orihuela, from gastronomy to agriculture, through sports tourism with our beaches, water sports, the mountains and climbing routes, as well as heritage.”

Proclaiming, “Here we unite art and freedom of expression.”

