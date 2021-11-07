MALAGA University has announced it will begin the first round of its blood transfusion campaign on Monday, November 7 which is scheduled to continue until the end of the month.

The Regional Center for Blood Transfusion (CRTS) of Malaga has again called on the university community to donate blood. Mobile units from the Regional Center will be set up across nine points of the two university campuses: Teatinos and El Ejido. The health teams will visit a school or faculty daily between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm and in the evenings between 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

The Malaga Blood Transfusion Centre (CRTS) called on the Andalucian population earlier this year to donate blood after having registered a 20 per cent drop in donations in June 2021. They indicated at the time that they were working “with very low reserves,” and that a quick response was necessary “to ensure sufficient stock” and, in this way, to be able to attend to all patients admitted to hospitals who may need blood. In fact, stocks were running low in January when appeals were made to the local community for blood donations.

It is worth remembering that you should not donate blood more than 3 times in a year if you are a woman; or 4 times if you are a man. The common reasons you should check before giving blood are: