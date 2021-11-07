SIMED, the Mediterranean Real Estate Exhibition, held in Spain’s Malaga, closed its doors on Saturday, November 6, after three very successful show days, attracting over 8,000 visitors.

The annual event, now in its seventeenth year, is an essential meeting point for the sector. In fact, according to the statistics, 54% of visitors were professionals from the industry. While there, participants have the opportunity to debate, provide solutions, identify trends and analyse the current real estate market situation in Spain as a whole.

Visitors were welcomed to the largest housing platform on the Andalucian coast that had more than 11,000 properties on offer, with a high profile that targeted residential properties available over a wide range of prices and tastes.

Over 40 investment companies with representatives and agents from Malaga City Council and the Andalucian Government were present. A spokesperson said in a statement from The Trade Fair and Congress Center of Malaga (Fycma) that the Andalucian region, and especially Malaga, was viewed as a strategic centre for investment at a professional level.

According to a study by CoHispania, 50% of visitors to Simed said that they had an average budget of around €300,000 to spend on the purchase of a property and understand they may well exceed this figure. Also, 40% of those surveyed have stated that they do not need to apply for financing, showing an increase in the purchasing power of visitors in 2021 compared to the previous year.

Organised by Fycma, the Municipal Management of Urban Planning, Works and Infrastructures of the Malaga City Council and the Municipal Housing Institute of the Malaga City Council have been partners in the project. Idealista has been the official real estate portal. Aedas Homes, AQ Acentor, Urbania, Habitat Inmobiliaria, Metrovacesa, Neinor Homes, On3, Unicaja Banco, Atalaya Team and Havalook have collaborated. Fadeco and ACP Málaga have acted as sector collaborators.

At the institutional level, collaborations were from the Andalucian Housing and Rehabilitation Agency belonging to the Ministry of Development, Infrastructure and Land Management of the Andalucian Government; Tourism and Planning Costa del Sol; Extend; Promálaga; the University of Malaga (UMA), and the Union of Consumers.



