2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Marbella with pool - € 320,000

Apartment Marbella, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 320,000

Penthouse apartment in excellent condition, south facing, in the Rio Real area, only 5 minutes from the center of Marbella. Just a few steps away from the famous golf course and its famous clubhouse and a few minutes walk from the beach. The hall of the penthouse leads you to the spacious living/dining room with direct access to the beautiful terrace. It has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a fully furnished and equipped kitchen. The apartment is equipped with hot and cold air conditioning. The residence has tropical gardens and a beautiful swimming pool. Sold with its parking space under… See full property details