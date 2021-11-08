Apartment

Marbella, Málaga

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 320,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Marbella with pool - € 320,000

Penthouse apartment in excellent condition, south facing, in the Rio Real area, only 5 minutes from the center of Marbella. Just a few steps away from the famous golf course and its famous clubhouse and a few minutes walk from the beach. The hall of the penthouse leads you to the spacious living/dining room with direct access to the beautiful terrace. It has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a fully furnished and equipped kitchen. The apartment is equipped with hot and cold air conditioning. The residence has tropical gardens and a beautiful swimming pool. Sold with its parking space under… See full property details

