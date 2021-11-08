LIMITS to Britains travelling abroad that are eligible but do not take a third booster jab are being considered by UK ministers.

If the proposal is agreed upon it would see quarantine and testing reimposed for eligible groups who refuse to take up the recommended top-up dose. This could also make it more difficult for British expats from Spain visiting the UK to see friends and relatives over the Christmas period as so far only a portion of the over 70s age group have been administered with a third vaccine dose along with the flu vaccine.

According to figures released by the Spanish Health Ministry on Tuesday, November 2, over million people in Spain have already received a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. Spanish healthcare systems are currently administering a third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccine to the over-70 population, a group that numbers nearly seven million people.

Andalucia, Aragon and Murcia have already begun administering booster shots to the over-70 population. The regions are offering booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines to recipients of the single-shot Janssen vaccine on Monday, November 15, after studies found that the latter was less effective than the other two.

As of Monday, November 8, people in the UK are able to book their booster jabs a month in advance. The appointments system was changed to make it easier for people to get their booster shots. The government is reportedly modelling the system on one currently operating in Israel.

