THE SIXTH annual Festival de les Arts took place last weekend in Spain’s Valencia, attracting more than 40,000 visitors.

The event took place last Friday and Saturday at the Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciències de València.

Festival organisers said that the festival, usually held in June and postponed twice since the start of the pandemic, was “full of emotions, magic, friends, dances and a lot of music”. The festival was the first held in 20 months, the result of covid restrictions.

Fangoria anoche en el Festival de les Arts ? primer concierto del año con el público de pie. pic.twitter.com/krnwFl8wnl — Fangoria Facts (@FangoriaFacts) November 7, 2021

The more than 40,000 attendees enjoyed headline musical acts such as Vetusta Morla, Rigoberta Bandini, Siloé, the Red Room, ELYELLA, Fangoria, Viva Sweden, La MODA, Varry Brava and La Chica Sobresalto, among many more.

There were two main stages and revellers enjoyed hugging and kissing and dancing without restrictions.

There was also a ‘Kids Zone’ where youngsters could enjoy the festival as well.

¡Importante! Medidas de seguridad para acceder al Festival de les Arts ? pic.twitter.com/fPSQPsBTZo — Festival De Les Arts (@lesartsfest) October 8, 2021

Attendees had to present a negative antigen test, PCR or vaccination certificate to access the venue and be able to move freely. Ministry of Health officials also provided attendees with the opportunity to be immunized in a mobile vaccination centre, setup since Thursday.

On a sad note, a 39-year-old woman died at the event after suffering a heart attack in the early hours of Saturday morning. Her friend discovered her body in the bathrooms of the festival. The death is not thought to be suspicious.

