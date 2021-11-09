AFTER a month at low risk level for COVID-19, the province has reached the ‘medium risk’ of virus transmission alert level.

The COVID-19 traffic light system in Spain, according to the Health Criteria, is based on the epidemiological situation in an area and takes into consideration data points such as the seven-day and 14-day incidence rate, and the percentage of hospital and intensive care unit (ICU) beds occupied by Covid-19 patients.

Malaga province with a current cumulative incidence rate of 52 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, has moved up from the low risk alert level set at 50.

These are not alarming figures, but the trend is upwards. The good news is that there have been no reported deaths from COVID-19 in the last few hours.

In principle, this new risk level does not imply any changes in the short term.

The number of new infections, which had been below 100 for almost six weeks, has now risen to 121, taking the total number of people to have contracted the virus in Malaga province since the outbreak at the start of last year to 156,485.

There are currently 52 patients admitted to hospitals in Malaga; of these, 14 are in intensive care.

READ MORE: