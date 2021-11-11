A luxury hamper specialist has pulled out all the stops to ensure thousands of expat customers don’t miss out on their favourite British treats this Christmas!

Lincoln-based British Hamper Company, which has a worldwide following of members and customers, believes it is leading the field in the UK by ensuring its long-standing and newer EU customers won’t be left disappointed in the wake of Brexit.

Priding itself on giving tip-top service, the fast-growing business has acted to make it simple for its European customers to order from a selection of hampers for themselves, or as gifts for friends.

Managing Director James Tod said: “We are one of the only food gift businesses in the UK to relaunch delivery to Europe and our team has worked tirelessly this year to ensure our expat customers and European friends, who love a taste of Britain, are not let down this year.

“Our EU customers are very important to us but, reluctantly, we had to pull out of this market in January 2021 when the UK left the Customs Union and delivery and customs clearance became impossible

“Realising this would leave thousands of our valued customers disappointed, we looked at how we could overcome this challenge and established a European hub in the Netherlands from which we can distribute throughout the EU.

“We’re thrilled to say our hampers have now arrived in the Netherlands and we are relaunching our service in Europe this week. This means people can now order online through our website without any worries about potential customs clearance delays or having to pay extra fees or taxes.”

News comes hot-on-the heels of the Business launching a crowdfunding investment campaign to accelerate its ambitious growth plans. On November 1, the company, which is forecast to sell more than 25,000 hampers this Christmas, revealed its ambition to grow turnover to £10 million by 2025.

The family business, which is enjoying phenomenal success within the UK’s £40 billion gifting sector, has put itself on course for further success by launching a Crowdcube crowdfunding campaign to raise £400,000 from equity investors to supercharge its growth over the next 3 years.

“Although it is early days, we are delighted by the support from investors so far. With two weeks left to go we are nearly 70 percent towards our £400,000 target,” added James.

The British Hamper Company’s boxed and wicker hampers are bursting with hand-picked artisan food and drink from British producers, and they have proved popular with corporate customers and private shoppers alike.

www.crowdcube.com/britishhamper

Risk warning: Investment of this nature carry risks for your capital. Please Invest Aware

https://www.britishhamper.com/uk/country/

For further information please, contact James Tod on (01522) 581581