THE Queen will NOT be making an appearance at this Sunday’s Remembrance service, announced Buckingham Palace.

The Queen will not be attending the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London as she has sprained her back. Buckingham Palace said the monarch was “disappointed” to miss the event. It had previously said it was the Queen’s “firm intention” to attend the service, after taking time away from her duties for health reasons.

A statement from the palace said that she had made the decision to miss the event “with great regret” this morning, Sunday, November 14. Buckingham Palace had confirmed on Thursday that the 95-year-old monarch was well enough to attend the ceremony to commemorate those who died in conflicts.

Queen Elizabeth’s decision to pull out of the Remembrance Day Sunday service after spraining her back is unrelated to her doctor’s recent advice to rest, according to a royal source. A wreath will be laid on the Queen’s behalf at the Cenotaph by Prince Charles, he will be joined at the service by the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will also attend.

Prince Charles celebrates his 73rd birthday today, Sunday, November 14. Prince Charles Philip Arthur George was born on November 14, 1948, at Buckingham Palace to The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh (later Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip). He was the first child for the couple and would later be joined by siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.