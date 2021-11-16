RENFE has joined the Black Friday celebrations with the launch of AVE and Larga Distancia tickets at bargain prices for travel in 2022 to the main urban centres in the country.

With 3,100km of track the Spanish high-speed AVE trains operate on the longest high-speed network in Europe.

This extensive network, which runs at speeds of up to 310 km/h, allows for fast connections between cities in Spain and now their new promotional fares, for a limited period, will make traveling by train more facil.

The promotional offer is valid for purchases made between November 15 and 19 and the tickets purchased will be for travel throughout 2022.



Low-cost tickets include travel to Barcelona, Madrid, Sevilla, Valencia, Alicante, Zaragoza, Malaga and Logroño, among other cities.

For example, tickets between Madrid and Barcelona, purchased between this Monday and Friday, now start at €10.9; Sevilla-Madrid from €19.3; Zaragoza-Madrid, €8.35; Madrid-Valencia, €18.5; Malaga-Madrid, €20.3; Madrid-Pamplona, €15.05; or Alicante-Madrid, €16.6.

