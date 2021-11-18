A 46-year-old man who was released with charges in October has been re-arrested for more robberies in the Spanish town of La Linea.

The detainee, who has a long criminal record, has been remanded in custody after being brought before a judge.

According to the Policia Nacional in charge of this investigation, there was a spike in burglaries in the town in recent months which raised the alarm.

Image: Pixabay

The man was identified as the perpetrator of several burglaries and cars, but was released with charges.

But after being caught in the act several times, the first time he fled with a stolen bicycle worth €500, he was arrested again.

