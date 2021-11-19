GIBRALTAR pulled out all the stops to commemorate Armistice Day on November 11 to pay tribute to the war dead and veterans.
As part of the commemorations, the balcony of the Town Hall is displaying a ten-metre hand-woven floral decoration depicting 5,000 red poppies.
The piece was created by members of the Arts and Crafts Association with the help of Mount Alvernia residents, Knit Gibraltar and other citizens during the confinement.
The Remembrance Ceremony was held at the British War Memorial and the American War Memorial on Line Wall Road, on Sunday at noon.
The ceremony was organised by the Government of Gibraltar, while the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel conducted the service.
Wreaths were laid and an interfaith service was held.
