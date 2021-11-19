GIBRALTAR pulled out all the stops to commemorate Armistice Day on November 11 to pay tribute to the war dead and veterans.

@RGPolice Officers & civilian staff marked Armistice Day with the traditional two minutes silence whilst the Road Policing Unit marked the day by adding poppy wreaths to their motorcycles.#Gibraltar #police pic.twitter.com/o5KRCfgrHs — Royal Gibraltar Police (@RGPolice) November 11, 2021

As part of the commemorations, the balcony of the Town Hall is displaying a ten-metre hand-woven floral decoration depicting 5,000 red poppies.

The piece was created by members of the Arts and Crafts Association with the help of Mount Alvernia residents, Knit Gibraltar and other citizens during the confinement.

"They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning

We will remember them."#RemembranceDay2021 #Lestweforget #Gibraltar remembers pic.twitter.com/RG77SXvqy2 — MeteoGib (@MeteoGib) November 11, 2021

The Remembrance Ceremony was held at the British War Memorial and the American War Memorial on Line Wall Road, on Sunday at noon.

We are united remembering all those who have died in the service of their country.#Gibraltar#BritishWarMemorial#LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/ogpx85InAN — Fabian Picardo (@FabianPicardo) November 14, 2021

The ceremony was organised by the Government of Gibraltar, while the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel conducted the service.

"At the going down of the sun and in the morning,

We Will Remember Them"#Gibraltar #LestWeForget #RemembranceSunday pic.twitter.com/Ix4xTp2PTv — MOD Gibraltar (@MODGibraltar) November 14, 2021

Wreaths were laid and an interfaith service was held.

On the day and at the time WW1 ended, we remember all those who died in conflict.



Laying the wreath in Parliament on behalf of the People of Gibraltar is one of the greatest honours I discharge as Chief Minister. pic.twitter.com/aWXBNCMFug — Fabian Picardo (@FabianPicardo) November 11, 2021

