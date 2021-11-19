A TOTAL of 24,342 people in Malaga province have declared themselves COVID-19 anti-vaxxers.

The real figure is actually higher, however this is the official number of people who have expressly stated their desire not to be vaccinated when called by the health workers giving out COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

According to data collected by Diraya (a system used by the Andalucian Health Service to support the electronic health record), Malaga province is the one with the most COVID-19 anti-vaxxers in Andalucia.

The COVID-19 vaccine refusers in Malaga represent around 12% of the adult population.

They are a minority, but, according to epidemiologists, important ‘sources of virus circulation’.

The COVID-19 vaccine refusers in Malaga represent around 12% of the 203,000 inhabitants over 12 years of age in the province who have not yet received any COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Malaga is followed by Almeria which reflects a similar figure, 24,031. In Jaen there are 18,784 COVID-19 anti-vaxxers, in Cadiz 13,468, in Seville 12,102, in Granada 7,869, in Huelva 7,157 and Cordoba 6,000.

