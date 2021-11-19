A five-year-old girl is being hailed a hero after raising the alarm when a fire broke out in the middle of the night at her home in Santa Margalida, on the island of Mallorca, Spain.

The child awoke at around 4.30am on Wednesday November 17 to the smell of smoke and rushed to her parents room to wake them.

They in turn woke up the girl’s grandparents who lived in the flat above and all were able to escape before the building was engulfed in the blaze.

Aquesta matinada hem extingit un incendi que ha calcinat una segona planta a @AjStaMargalida. Deplaçades les dotacions completes de Manacor i Inca.#ParcInca#ParcManacor pic.twitter.com/u2136DR180 — Bombers de Mallorca (@BombersdeMca) November 17, 2021

Firefighters said the blaze, which broke out in the family’s second floor apartment, had spread quickly due to a huge amount of magazines that were stored there.

No-one suffered any injuries in the blaze, although a woman on the first floor was treated for an anxiety attack after being evacuated.

