PEOPLE are being urged to get their booster jabs as COVID cases start to surge on the Rock.

Extra supplies of vaccine have recently arrived on Gibraltar with Chief Minister Fabian Picardo leading the way by having a booster jab.

Picardo gets his booster jab

A government spokesman said: “In light of the dramatic increase in active COVID-19 cases in the community, it is important to continue to boost immunity against the virus, so all vaccine-eligible individuals are strongly encouraged to accept a booster dose when offered.”

Picardo said: “The booster, caution and personal responsibility is an important part of how we try to stay fully open this winter.”

