EIGHT people have been arrested and 38,000 packets of contraband tobacco have been seized in La Linea in five raids during the past week.

Spanish National Police carried out the raids as part of its Special Security Plan for the Campo de Gibraltar.

Image: Official National Police Twitter page

The officers also recovered four vehicles used to transport the substances, mainly SUVs stolen in different parts of Spain.

So far this year, more than 50 cars have been recovered by police with 350,000 packets of contraband tobacco seized.

