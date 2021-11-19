HIGH winds and storms at least brought some good news for active holidaymakers and expats this week.

Surfers and kite surfers were in for a treat with perfectly breaking rollers on San Pedro Beach, in Marbella.

The slowly breaking two meter waves were ideal for both sports.

The sun meanwhile poked through from time to time as hundreds went through their daily walks and runs up the celebrated promenade.

Storms and rain – plus heavy winds – are forecast for the next few days.

Monday is expected to clear up with more storms rolling in from the middle of next week.

Waiters setting up at restaurant Kala Kalua regardless