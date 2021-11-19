2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Puerto de Andratx - € 499,000

Apartment Puerto de Andratx, Majorca 2 beds 2 baths € 499,000

This gorgeous flat is located in La Mola, Port Andratx. Due to its location in the first line, you have a breathtaking view of the sea and the mountains. The flat comprises 106 sqm of living space with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The communal pool invites you to linger. From the open living and dining area you have a dreamlike view of the sea. The master bedroom with en suite bathroom has an open bathtub. Underneath the flat is a storage room with a view, so it can also be used as an office. As there are some stairs from the main gate to the flat, this property is suitable for fit people… See full property details