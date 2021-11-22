3 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Alicante / Alacant city with pool - € 159,000

Penthouse Alicante / Alacant, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 159,000

Bright penthouse with large urbanization in Babel Alicante with open views to the port and the sea.. . Nice property on the eighth and last floor of the building, which has a lift, the property has three large bedrooms and two bathrooms with sea views. The house is southeast facing and has a large living room and a separate kitchen.. . The house is located in a gated community with a communal pool and green areas, sports courts and an outdoor parking space. Surrounded by all the services of the beautiful city of Alicante and 4 kilometers from the famous positguet beach and less than 15