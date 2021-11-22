WEATHER warnings were issued across Spain as a polar blast known as a DANA (islolated high level depression) swept across the north of the peninsula on Monday sending temperatures plummeting.

State meteorological agency AEMET forecast heavy snowfall across mountainous areas of northern Spain and placed yellow and amber alerts across some 15 provinces on Monday.

22/11 18:01 #AEMET #FMA nivel naranja por nevadas para hoy en Aragón, La Rioja y Cast-La Mancha . Imagen en vigor a las 18:01 (tabla actualizada haciendo CLIC EN LA IMAGEN), o visite https://t.co/aIJV7DDYto https://t.co/GBGSfuYgQj — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) November 22, 2021

Storms are expected across the eastern coast from Catalunya to Valencia and the Balearic Islands where weather warnings are also in place.

Further south in Andalucia heavy rainfall is expected which will likely fall as snow in higher regions such as the Sierra Nevada bringing the snow level to between 1,200-1,500 metres by the end of the day and as low as 800m later in the week.

Notable descenso térmico?? esta semana (lunes-martes en el entorno de Península-Baleares, y jueves-viernes en Canarias). IFS pic.twitter.com/ID7nX3eH1w — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) November 22, 2021

Meanwhile the northwestern corner of Spain are expected to be battered in strong winds causing huge waves.

READ ALSO: