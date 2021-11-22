USING an EU COVID-19 certificate to enter some businesses will start within the next fortnight in the Valencian Community.

Speaking this Monday, Valencian president, Ximo Puig, repeated previous statements that the region will adopt the certificate to reduce rising COVID-19 infection rates.

But he has yet to elaborate where it would be a mandatory requirement for entry, except that he hoped to have everything in place before the Bank Holiday weekend at the start of next month which finishes on Constitution Day on December 6.

Puig said that 92% of the target population in the Valencia region has been fully vaccinated.

Valencia’s regional president Ximo Puig: Image Credits- Cordon Press

Despite recent remarks from Spain’s top infection expert, Fernando Simon, querying the need for COVID passports in highly vaccinated areas, the Valencia region is still determined to press ahead.

The government is producing a set of rules they believe meet legal thresholds.

As with earlier lockdowns and restrictions, the measure needs approval from the Valencian Supreme Court before it can come into force.

In the last set of figures announced on Friday, there were 727 new COVID-19 infections in the Valencian Community.

?? 19/11



? @GVAsanitat notifica 727 nuevos casos de #coronavirus y 358 altas en la Comunitat Valenciana



?? 158 en Castellón

?? 221 en Alicante

?? 348 en Valencia



?? Pauta completa: 4.150.078 personas



? https://t.co/t0BWBsrbVQ pic.twitter.com/AlM8KNAdOX — GVA Sanitat (@GVAsanitat) November 19, 2021

There were 249 hospitalisations with 49 ICU cases.

The hospital number is a far cry from the close to 5,000 admissions recorded in late January.

POSSIBLE PASSPORT USES

1. Based on previous Valencian measures, the COVID passport is likely to be required to gain entry to nightlife businesses like clubs and late bars.

Last July, nightlife sector representatives called for the passport to be used as they were forced to shut early and be subjected to capacity restrictions.

2. Passports may be required to go inside bars and restaurants, in addition to banqueting-style venues.

3. Entry to cinemas, theatres, indoor concerts, and sporting events, may all be subject to having a COVID passport.

The Valencian Community’s anti-COVID restrictions were some of the toughest in Spain earlier this year and based on the track record, it is likely that at least one of the measures listed above will be implemented.

Puig says he has ‘no plans’ to introduce new general restrictions before Christmas.

READ MORE: