THREE brothers have been found ‘safe and sound’ in a squat in Madrid where their mother was hiding them after she failed to return them to a children’s home after a visit ten days earlier.

The brothers, Jonathan, Izan and Adan, aged nine, seven and five, were discovered at 7pm on November 25 following a police hunt and public appeal.

The boys were found with their mother and her boyfriend, David, who have both been arrested.

Their mother Nieves, 27, who lost custody of her sons five years ago after struggling with drug addiction, is facing charges of kidnapping after she failed to return them to the children’s home in Aranjuez on November 14 after being allowed to take them out for a Sunday visit.

The boys were taken into care in 2016 but their father, Miguel, 31, had recently been awarded partial custody and they stayed with him at weekends.

The brothers were found on Wednesday evening at a squatted flat in the Cadalso de los Vidrios neighbourhood of Madrid and authorities said they were ‘in a good state of health’.

