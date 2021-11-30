A 4.1 MAGNITUDE earthquake was registered on the Costa del Sol last Sunday.

The quake, with an epicentre in Benalmadena, was felt in the tourist hotspot town as well as in Torremolinos, Fuengirola, Las Lagunas de Mijas and in the capital.

The natural phenomenon, of intensity III, occurred at 8:47pm according to the experts.

The quake was recorded as being 60km deep by the National Geographic Institute (IGN), so, despite its intensity, there is no evidence of damage.

This is the second earthquake recorded in the province of Malaga in the last four days. Last Friday, the IGN detected another tremor, this time with its epicentre in Torremolinos. This quake, however, had a lower intensity, specifically of magnitude 2.1 and at a depth of 90 kilometres and was barely perceptible to the population.

Earthquake Magnitude Scale:

2.5 or less: Usually not felt, but can be recorded by seismograph.

2.5 to 5.4: Often felt, but only causes minor damage.

5.5 to 6.0: Slight damage to buildings and other structures.

6.1 to 6.9: May cause a lot of damage in very populated areas.

7.0 to 7.9: Major earthquake. Serious damage.

8.0 or greater: Great earthquake. Can totally destroy communities near the epicenter.

