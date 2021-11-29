A film starring Javier Bardem has broken a Goya record by getting 20 nominations for the prestigious Spanish Film Academy awards.

The Good Boss(El Buen Patron) is a comedy-drama directed by Fernando Leon de Aranoa.

It tells the story of a boss who runs an industrial mechanical scales business who tries to bend over backwards to help his workforce when he hears that his company could win a top honour for excellence.

Besides nominations for Leon de Aranoa as Best Director and for Best Movie, Bardem has also picked up a Best Actor Goya nod.

The Good Boss is the Spanish entry for ‘Best International Film’ category for the next Oscars in March 2022.

The 36th staging of the Goyas will take place in Valencia’s Palau de Les Arts on February 12.

The city is hosting the event in honour of local film-maker Luis Garcia Barlanga, who died in 2010.

Another familiar name, Penelope Cruz, has been nominated for Best Actress for her performance in Parallel Mothers.

The Pedro Almodavar movie tells the story of two single women who strike up a friendship after meeting in a hospital maternity unit and how they have different ways of coping with motherhood.

Parallel Mothers is also up for Best Film, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

Basque terrorism drama Maixabel got 14 nominations, with Iciar Bollain being the only woman in the Best Director category.

