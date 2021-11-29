ONLY 72% of people aged 12 and over have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Torrevieja health department region.

The number of full inoculations is well below the Valencian Community total of 90%.

The unvaccinated number in the Torrevieja area amounts to 30,811 people who have been summoned to vaccinations and not appeared.

They are all registered in the public healthcare system and have addresses in the department’s ten municipalities.

The area covers Torrevieja, Guardamar del Segura, Rojales, Pilar de la Horadada, San Fulgencio, Benijofar, Formentera del Segura, Los Montesinos, and the Orihuela Costa.

The most vulnerable group, aged 80 and over, has seen 1,288 people not respond to vaccination summonses.

No reason has been offered by health authorities over the ‘lower’ vaccination rate in an area which has a significant proportion of non-Spanish residents.

One theory is that despite having access to the Spanish health service, some non-Spaniards have got vaccinated during return visits to their ‘home’ country.

