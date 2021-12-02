THE first COVID-19 Omicron infection in Spain involving somebody who has not returned from a foreign trip has been confirmed in Madrid.

A man, 62, has mild symptoms of the recently-identified variant that originated in Southern Africa.

Madrid’s health department said that he had been double-jabbed with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

He has no travel history and no apparent contact with anybody that has come from a country where the Omicron variant was first detected.

He has been self-isolating at home since November 29, along with his partner.

Madrid health officials said they were investigating two other cases of mild infections with recent foreign travel.

Two other Omicron infections have been confirmed in the Madrid region along with one in the Balearics.

There are three other suspected cases in Catalunya and Castilla y Leon.

