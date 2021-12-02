THE golden slopes of Spain’s magical Sierra Nevada are open again… and it just keeps snowing!

Two more days of snowfall guarantee skiing and snowboarding for this bank holiday weekend.

There are predicted to be 20kms of skiable slopes open by Saturday morning.

With 70 new state of the art water cannon the total is 220 machines guaranteeing more and more snow as the season gets underway.

Meanwhile the resort is still 25% full and there are unlikely to be queues.

The most southerly resort in Europe has amazing views to Africa from the top.