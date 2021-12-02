THERE are some amazing places to stay in the Guadalhorce Valley, where peace and mountain landscapes merge.

One of the most reliable is Finca la Mota in Alhaurin el Grande, that was once one of the biggest estates in the entire valley.

The 350-year-old farmhouse sits in its own secret valley, surrounded by stunning countryside and with views to match.

Run by a Dutch family, who have lived here for decades, you enter into a classic patio Andaluz with a huge pool and its own terrace restaurant.

The courtyard restaurant at Finca La Mota. Photo: Finca la Mota

Inside it is charming with comfortable rooms and various dining areas, one with two roaring fireplaces. A lovely shady pool and views to match make up the scene.

The rooms are all different and most have a nice atmosphere with good views.

You might also want to consider Tottam Experience, which has recently opened in the hills around Alhaurin, and links to the amazing Tottam restaurant and jazz bar nearby.

Set up out of the old Postillon hotel, this is the brainchild of an Asturian and Sevillan couple, who have run hotels and restaurants near Gijon, in Asturias, for years.

Both keen world travellers, they are creating a wonderful space to relax and enjoy the Guadalhorce hills, including a spa, artistic work space and even a vegetable garden.

A series of generously-appointed casitas spread around sizable grounds, best of all you have the excellent French restaurant Postillon literally right next door.

Finally, don’t forget Castillo de Monda, which lords over the Guadalhorce valley with mountain views in all directions.

Run by a trio of talented Dutchmen, the place has spacious bedrooms, replete with four poster beds, jacuzzi baths and private terraces. Plus a wonderful swimming pool in the shade of the castle walls.

