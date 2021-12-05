A FORMER Palma lawyer has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for burglary after he stole 64 bottles of Champagne.
In one burglary he broke a fridge lock at a beach club in Illetas and made off with 51 bottles of champagne in June 2018.
Then a few months later – possibly to replenish his stocks – he went to the same club and stole a further 13 bottles of champagne along with three bottles of wine and computers.
Hours later, he broke into a partially closed hotel and made himself comfortable for a nap.
Video cameras caught him in the act of the burglaries and led police to the disgraced lawyer, where they found the stolen computers.
