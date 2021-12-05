TRIBUTES have been paid to a 30-year-old woman stabbed to death in Valencia.

The woman was found dead at a property on Calle del Conde Altea on Saturday at 12pm, just hours after her worried family reported her missing.

The victim’s mother discovered her lifeless body in the flat shortly after her concerned sister reported her disappearance to the police.

A 35-year-old, believed to be the victim’s boyfriend, remains in custody on suspicion of murder.

Police first came into contact with the 35-year-old on Friday after restaurant employees next door to the apartment raised the alarm.

Staff had seen the man bloody and injured at 9am that day but the man assured them he had fallen after robbing a farm.

Cops cuffed the man in relation to the alleged robbery and took him to hospital for treatment of his minor injuries.

He was later released after giving a statement but is now back in police custody following the discovery of his girlfriend’s body.

