3 bedroom Villa for sale in Benidorm with pool garage - € 630,000

Villa Benidorm, Alicante 3 beds 3 baths € 630,000

Contemporary design luxury loft villa in Finstrat Hills, Costa Blanca, a luxury residential complex of 11 individual villas located in the Sierra Cortina, an area where you can breathe tranquillity and luxury, surrounded by forest with an open Mediterranean scent and a splendid view of the mountains and the Mediterranean Sea. Benidorm city of attraction, seaside for its beautiful white sandy beaches and in the evenings to spend beautiful evenings with its gastronomy between restaurants and bars, then for its tranquility 5 minutes by car to the top of Benidorm. Treat yourself to a beautiful… See full property details