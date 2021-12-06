A fugitive wanted by French authorities for being a key member of a human trafficking gang has been arrested in Alicante.

The 36-year-old Paraguayan man was part of a well-structured criminal network established between France, Paraguay, and Spain.

Victims were forced into prostitution in Paris and their earnings were handed over to pimps in Paraguay and Spain.

The fugitive fled France to Spain where he continued to manage the criminal operation.

That included carrying out international money transfers and providing transport for the exploited women.

France issued a European Arrest Order and the Policia Nacional received information that he could be living and working in Alicante.

Inquiries confirmed that he was employed by a car dealership in the city and after several days of surveillance, he was arrested.

He faces up to 20 years in prison on his return to France.

Charges include human trafficking, money laundering, and conspiracy.

