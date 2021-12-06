OUR free time has become even more precious as we seek to take time out, escape the crowds, soak up the sun and see the sights.

But the highlight for many is getting off the beaten track and getting to know the locals.

The best way to discover Ronda and the surrounding Pueblos Blancos (White Villages), like Arriate and Zahara de la Sierra, is by bike, going slowly, enjoying the landscape unfold and stopping frequently to take meals and liquids onboard.

Andalucia has a reputation for having more than 300 days of sunshine per year and is a popular holiday destination with thousands upon thousands of tourists flocking to the Spanish Costas for their annual holiday or indeed as a place to live, work or retire.

But if you travel just a few kilometres inland, you go metaphorically a million miles from the crowded Spanish Costas and discover a Spain largely unchanged and unscarred from the mass tourism you find along the coast.

Photo: Andalucia Cycling Experience

Exploring and experiencing traditional Spain need not be difficult with our extensive knowledge of the Serrania de Ronda, Grazalema Natural Park and Sierra de la Nieves.

We will help you discover the hidden gems of this inland region that are so frequently overlooked.

Many of our clients ask us ‘How can a cycling destination that we have never heard of be so good?’

Well, it really is and that is thanks to the unique landscapes, great food and wines, culture, history, and flamenco.

There is so much on offer around Ronda, which has an all year-round warm climate perfect for cycling, some of Europe’s very best surfaced roads, which are also almost traffic free, plus a variety of cycling options for all abilities.

In addition, there are good airport links and, of course, excellent local wines and tapas. So, if you are fed up of riding in heavy traffic, tired of riding on busy overcrowded roads, then the Serrania de Ronda may well be your answer.

Whether you are already here as an expat, are on holiday and want to join one of our guided rides, or just want to hire a bike get in touch.

Photo: Andalucia Cycling Experience

We can offer a full holiday package including accommodation, bike hire and guided rides that we believe offer the most memorable cycling experiences the region has to offer.

No matter what level of cyclist you are, we will tailor your cycling to your requirements.

Silky smooth, quiet, asphalt roads, along with stunning scenery, friendly guides, great bikes, well planned routes, white villages and year-round sunshine… This is the perfect recipe for a truly unforgettable cycling experience.

Ronda is also our home, our love, our passion. Let us show you why.

For more information visit www.andaluciancyclingexperience.com call +34 677 028 469 or email ashley@andaluciancyclingexperience.com

