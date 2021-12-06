A drunk lorry driver hit two cars in Alicante before speeding 150 kilometres north to Valencia where he was stopped at a disused toll booth.

The German, 48, was transporting vegetables and a breath test showed he was five times over the alcohol limit for a professional driver.

An off-duty Guardia Civil officer saw his 40-ton lorry hit ram the back of two vehicles on the A70 in Alicante last Friday afternoon..

The two drivers were treated for minor injuries at San Juan Hospital.

DAMAGED CAR ON A-70 IN ALICANTE

The off-duty officer and an Alicante Police traffic patrol tried to intercept the truck at the El Campello exit, but the driver ignored signals to stop.

The Guardia feared that trying to stop him on the AP-7 motorway might lead to a serious accident.

They formed a protective cordon instead to keep other motorists safe.

Monitoring continued for 150 kilometres before two truck drivers helped officers at the old AP-7 tollbooth near Silla.

One of their vehicles blocked off his escape route allowing the errant driver to be arrested.

He has been charged with drunk-driving, resisting arrest, reckless driving, and seriously disobeying instructions of law enforcement officers.

He appeared before an Alzira court where his passport and driving licences were taken away.

READ MORE:-