A Costa Blanca woman suffered barely a scratch as the first floor wall of her home fell into the street.

The property facade on Calle de la Reina in Almoradi gave way on Sunday lunchtime.

The resident was on the ground floor and walked out unharmed to witness the devastation.

There was nobody else in the building and no passers-by on the pavement when the rubble hit the ground.

Fire crews from Almoradi and Orihuela spent two hours removing the debris and securing the area.

It’s not known what caused the collapse.

