ALMOST 3000 calls were made to the Junta’s child abuse line this year and helpline organisers believe the true figure could be much higher.

A total of 2,914 complaints of child abuse in the family environment have been made so far from people worried about the treatment of children in their home.

The highest volume of calls received (29.5 %) were from people reporting neglect issues such as lack of food, medical care, clothing or hygiene, as well abandonment and missing school.

Nearly one-quarter (23.5%) of the complaints were related to injuries or physical damage to children in the care of relatives or carers.

In addition, the child abuse telephone service received 2,194 calls requesting information, guidance and advice.

Bosses behind Junta’s child abuse landline telephone service, 900 851 818, believe the growing use of apps and websites s is leading to more children becoming more isolated and lead to them feeling ‘silenced and made invisible’ at home.

To help combat the problem, the Junta is launching a new WhatsApp service aimed at helping young people report any signs of abuse and unhealthy relationships in their family.

The service, funded by public money, can be used alongside the 689 967 501 and both will be available 24 hours a day and 365 days a year.

