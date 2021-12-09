A THIEF who nicked a coveted pair of Nike Air trainers probably thought he could get away with a clean pair of heels.

Unfortunately for 19-year-old Charles Alex Baglietto, he had picked on the wrong victim – a Gibraltar plod.

The teen had swiped the footwear from outside a home on the Varyl Begg Estate on the Rock on October 6 before making a run for it.

But the unnamed policeman was not surprisingly security conscious and had fitted a motion-sensitive camera to his home.

When the next morning the hopping mad officer found his £130 trainers missing, he checked his camera’s footage and immediately identified the culprit, who was well known to the Royal Gibraltar police.

A Gibraltarian police officer patrols on Main Street, Gibraltar. Photo: Cordon Press

Later that same day, officers found Baglietto in Edinburgh Estate.

He didn’t have a leg to stand on when questioned as he was wearing the officer’s trainers.

He was arrested on suspicion of theft and the shoes were seized as evidence.

At Gibraltar Magistrates’ Court yesterday, Baglietto, of Edinburgh Estate, pleaded guilty and was fined £80.

It is not known if the policeman has had his footwear returned to him.

In a separate case Baglietto was given a £200 fine after pleading guilty to Possession of Cannabis after police found him puffing away on a joint in a storeroom in Mid Harbours Estate.

And in yet another case Baglietto was fined £400 after pleading guilty to three counts of Criminal Damage at Charles Bruzon House, Eurotowers and Edinburgh Estate in offences dating back to August.

