MALAGA is on track to host the largest rail trade fair in Europe next winter.

Organised by Terrapinn, Rail Live is one of the largest, most comprehensive outdoor events in the European rail industry.

The event attracts hundreds of visitors and showcases a wide variety of rail industry businesses.

The Rail Live exhibition is an important event for Malaga as the exhibition will coincide with the arrival of the Metro to the city centre and the opening of the two new stations – Guadalmedina, next to El Corte Ingles, and Atarazanas, in the Alameda.

This year’s event was held in Madrid but Malaga’s mayor, Francisco de la Torre announced on Wednesday that Malaga would be the next host city.

The Mayor called the exhibition ‘an opportunity for the city to project itself to an international audience’ and added that Malaga was the perfect place because the city is ‘committed to sustainability and innovation in transport’.

The Andalusian Minister of Public Works Marifran Carazo added that the Junta had accelerated the construction works of the Renfe-Guadalmedina and Guadalmedina-Atarazanas sections, so the work could be completed in time for the major event that will take place between November 29 – December 1.

She said: “Investment in the work tripled with the arrival of the new regional government and that has meant that the wound in the city centre will be closed after many years of delay.”

