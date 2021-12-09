THE Murcia government has done a fast flip-flop over its COVID passport plans by reversing a decision to use it for hospitality venues.

On Tuesday, Health Minister, Juan Jose Pedreño announced that the EU COVID certificate would be mandatory for indoor hospitality and nightlife businesses, along with banqueting halls.

The proposal was going to be sent to the Murcia Superior Court(TSJ) for ratification.

Speaking this Thursday morning, Pedreño said that after ‘consulting’ government legal experts, hospitality was now going to be exempted.

The presumption is a fear that the TSJ would have ruled the government was overstepping legal boundaries.

The Minister said on Tuesday that once TSJ approval for the COVID passport was granted, restrictions would come into force the following day at midnight.

Pedreño confirmed today that the proposal, minus hospitality, had now been submitted for ratification by the TSJ.

The impending use of the EU COVID certificate led to 466,000 certificate downloads in just a few days in a total of over a million, according to Pedreño.

He expressed concern about the rises in infection rates and the likely increase in social interaction during seasonal parties.

48,000 vaccine doses for children aged between 5 and 11 years will arrive in the Murcia region next Wednesday.

Youngsters will be inoculated at mass vaccination points accompanied by a parent or guardian.

